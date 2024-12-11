Shane Bieber says bonds led to re-signing with Guardians after he missed ’24 following elbow surgery

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber’s comeback with Cleveland has double meaning. And deeper meaning. The 2020 Cy Young winner re-signed with the Guardians, a reunion that seemed unlikely when he became a free agent. However, the 29-year-old decided to stay with the AL Central champions after making just two starts in 2024 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. Bieber agreed last week to a one-year, $14 million contract. The deal includes a $16 million player option for 2026. It seemed like a long shot that Bieber, who is 62-32 with a 3.22 ERA in 132 starts, would return to Cleveland. He turned down long-term offers in the past.

