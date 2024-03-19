Shane Bieber named opening-day starter for 5th consecutive season for Cleveland Guardians

GOODYEAR, Arizona (AP) — Shane Bieber, who has shown signs of being an ace again for Cleveland following an injury-slowed 2023, will start the Guardians’ opener for the fifth straight season. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner has had a solid spring training with the Guardians after making just 21 starts last season with elbow issues. The 28-year-old has shown an uptick in velocity, another good sign that he’s healthy and returning to form. Bieber went 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA last season. He was sidelined from mid-July until late September with injuries. Cleveland opens the season on March 28 at Oakland.

