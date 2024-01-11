Shane Bieber avoids arbitration with Guardians, agrees to $13,125,000 deal, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells AP that pitcher Shane Bieber has have avoided salary arbitrations by agreeing to a $13,125,000 contract for next season. Teams and players have until 8 p.m. to exchange salary figures for 2024. Bieber, who was limited to 21 starts last season because of an elbow injury, finalized his deal ahead of the deadline, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced any agreements. The 28-year-old Bieber has been the subject of trade speculation the past two seasons, and the right-hander may have been moved last season before getting hurt. He’s 60-32 in six seasons and won the Cy Young in 2020.

