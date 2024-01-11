Shane Bieber and Guardians agree to $13,125,000 deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians have avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a $13,125,000 contract for next season. The Guardians also agreed to one-year deals with six other players, including first baseman Josh Naylor and pitchers Scott Barlow, Sam Hentges, James Karinchak, Triston McKenzie and Nick Sandlin. Bieber was limited to 21 starts because of an elbow injury last season, when he made $10.1 million.

