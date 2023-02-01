Shanahan ‘content’ with Purdy, Lance as top 2 QBs for 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan is “content” going into next season with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance as the top two quarterbacks for the 49ers even after both head into the offseason rehabilitating major injuries. Purdy could be sidelined until training camp with an elbow injury suffered in the NFC championship game, while Lance is still recovering from a second operation on his broken right ankle but is expected to be ready for the offseason program. But that uncertainty doesn’t mean the 49ers are looking for a veteran option to compete as the starter on one of the NFL’s most talented rosters.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.