Shakur Stevenson wins WBC lightweight belt with unanimous decision over Edwin De Los Santos

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shakur Stevenson won the WBC lightweight world championship on Thursday night via unanimous decision over Edwin De Los Santos in a fight that had fans booing the lack of action. Stevenson (21-0, 10 KOs) picked up a title in a third weight class, winning by scores of 116-112 on two cards and 115-113 on the other. De Los Santos, who dropped to 16-2, kept Stevenson moving backward for much of the fight and found himself chasing and missing when opportunities presented themselves.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.