Shakib out injured as Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat against India at Cricket World Cup

PUNE, India (AP) — Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the Cricket World Cup clash with India in Pune because of injury. Bangladesh has opted to bat first after winning the toss. Talismanic all-rounder Shakib suffered a quadriceps injury in the team’s previous game and Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the side instead. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed comes into the team for Shakib. Bangladesh has made one other change with medium-pacer Hasan Mahmud replacing Taskin Ahmed. India named an unchanged team. It is second in the standings with six points from three games and is the only unbeaten side in the competition alongside table-toppers New Zealand.

