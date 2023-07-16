Shakib leads Bangladesh to Twenty20 series sweep over Afghanistan with 6-wicket win

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Shakib Al Hasan has put in a captain’s performance to help Bangladesh sweep the two-match cricket Twenty20 series against Afghanistan with a six-wicket win under the DLS method. Shakib returned figures of 2-15 in three overs on Sunday before scoring an unbeaten 18 as Bangladesh successfully chased its target of 119 in 17 overs in the rain-hit second T20 international. The hosts finished on 119-4 with five balls to spare. Shamim Hossain pulled debutant Wafadar Momand for a boundary to confirm Bangladesh’s first T20 series win against Afghanistan. The match was reduced to 17 overs after rain halted the game for more than an hour and Afghanistan put up 116-7.

