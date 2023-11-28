Shakhtar Donetsk beats Antwerp 1-0 to stay in the chase for a Champions League last-16 spot

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Mykola Matviyenko’s diving header has kept Shakhtar Donetsk in the hunt for a place in the Champions League knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Antwerp. The win put the Ukrainian champion on nine points in a group also containing Barcelona and Porto. Defeat ended Antwerp’s chances of a spot in the Europa League and ensured the Belgian club will finish last in Group H. Matviyenko dived forward to head in the ball off Oleksandr Zubkov’s wide free kick in the 12th minute. Shakhtar twice had shots tipped against the crossbar by Antwerp goalkeeper Jean Butez.

