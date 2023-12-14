Shakeel Moore scores 16, Mississippi State scores last five points to hold off Murray State 85-81

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Shakeel Moore scored 16 points, D.J. Jeffries had a double-double and Mississippi State scored the last five points of the game to hold off Murray State for an 85-81 victory. Cameron Mathews scored with a dunk following a timeout to give the Bulldogs an 82-81 lead with 28 seconds left. Jeffries then made 3 of 4 from the line to seal it. Mississippi State (8-2) built a 19-point lead early in the second half before Murray State used a 20-4 run to pull to within 67-64 with 10:12 remaining. Rob Perry scored 21 points to lead Murray State (3-6).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.