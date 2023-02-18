Shaina Pellington scores 35, No. 18 Arizona tops No. 4 Utah

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington made 11 straight shots on her way to scoring a career-high 35 points, leading No. 18 Arizona over No. 4 Utah 82-72. Cate Reese added 16 points for the Wildcats. Helena Pueyo had 12 points, including four free throws in the final 90 seconds. Arizona broke the Utes’ seven-game winning streak and avenged an 80-79 loss in Salt Lake City a month ago. Allison Pili had 26 points, Jenna Johnson had 19 and Gianna Kneepkens 13 for the Utes. Pellington had 23 points in the first half when she made all 10 field goal attempts. She made her first shot in the second half before missing.

