Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 33 as Thunder beat Lakers 133-110

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 133-110 on Thursday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander made 11 of 18 field goals and 10 of 10 free throws. Jalen Williams scored 21 points and Chet Holmgren added 18 for the Thunder, who were coming off close losses to Philadelphia and Minnesota.

Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with 31 points and 14 rebounds. James had 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Lakers. He was a game-time decision with a left calf contusion.

Oklahoma City shot 53.2% from the field and committed only nine turnovers.

The Lakers have had an up-and-down week. They lost to Philadelphia by 44 points on Monday, then bounced back to defeat Detroit by 26 on Wednesday.

The Lakers led by 14 in the first quarter, but the Thunder took over in the second — outscoring the Lakers 42-23 — and led 72-60 at halftime.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points before the break, while Davis had 19 for the Lakers.

Oklahoma City extended its lead in the third quarter and took a 108-88 advantage into the fourth. Holmgren scored 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting in the third.

The Thunder led by at least 15 points the rest of the way.

Lakers: Host Houston on Saturday.

Thunder: At Dallas on Saturday.

