Shades of ’92 for Pakistan ahead of Twenty20 World Cup final

Pakistan is back at the venue where the legend of the cornered tigers was forged 30 years ago. And England is again the final foe. There are so many similarities between this unlikely run to the Twenty20 World Cup final and the one inspired by Imran Khan in 1992 when Pakistan beat England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to claim its first World Cup title. There are also differences. Skipper Babar Azam isn’t 39, for a start. Khan was in the twilight of his career when he led his ‘cornered tigers’ in that win over England. The 28-year-old Babar could match Khan’s feat at the MCG on Sunday — this time in an international cricket format that didn’t exist in the 90s.

