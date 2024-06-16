Shackells celebrate strong starts for brother, sister duo at U.S. Olympic swimming trials

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The short drive from Carmel, Indiana, to Lucas Oil Stadium was the easy part for Aaron and Alex Shackell. The brother-sister combination grew up in a swimming pool, dreaming of the day they would make a U.S. Olympic team. They couldn’t have scripted a better start than Saturday night. Aaron Shackell delivered on his promise by winning the 400-meter freestyle to become the first American swimmer to qualify for the Paris Games. Alex Shackell will get her chance Sunday night after qualifying for the women’s 100 butterfly finals after watching her brother from the warm-up pool.

