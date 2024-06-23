Sha’Carri Richardson will race for spot in Olympics after winning semifinals at US trials in 10.86

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson will race for a spot in the Olympics after overcoming another slow start to win her 100-meter semifinal in a time of 10.86 seconds. Richardson reeled in Tamari Davis to her left, then beat her by .13 seconds before exiting the track for the 90-minute wait until the final, where the top three finishers will earn trip to Paris. This race was not perfect — Richardson popped up out of the blocks too vertically, and had to work to get to full speed. But it was a far cry from the night before when she warbled out of the starting block and took about 10 steps to find her footing.

