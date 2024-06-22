Sha’Carri Richardson overcomes wobbly start for win in first heat at Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson wobbled out of the starting block and raced with her right shoe untied but still won her preliminary 100-meter heat in 10.88 seconds to open her quest to make the Olympics at the U.S. track trials. The 24-year-old sprinter, whose victory three years ago at trials was erased because of a positive test for marijuana, stumbled to her right at the start and was briefly in last place. She overcame that mistake quickly to not only overcome the field but finish with the night’s best opening-round time.

