Shabazz, Roberts lead San Francisco over Pacific 76-68

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points, Tyrell Roberts added 25 and San Francisco beat Pacific 76-68. Shabazz made 6 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers and 11 of 12 free throws for the Dons (17-12, 6-8 West Coast Conference). Roberts hit 9 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers. Shabazz added five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Roberts had five rebounds and three steals. Keylan Boone had 18 points to lead the Tigers (13-15, 6-7).

