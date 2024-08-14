Sexual abuse trial of Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is delayed until Sept. 26

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (AP) — The second phase of Wander Franco’s trial on charges of sexually abusing a minor was delayed until Sept. 26. The decision of the court in the province of Puerto Plata, in the north of the Dominican Republic, was due to the defense team of the Tampa Bay shortstop not being notified of audiovisual evidence that was going to be shown during a hearing scheduled for Wednesday. The 23-year-old has been charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl. Prosecutors filed charges in January, six months after a judge ordered he be investigated. Franco attended the hearing with a lawyer and family members. He did not speak to reporters.

