Sexton returns and leads a record-setting day for Ireland at Rugby World Cup

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Jonathan Sexton gave Ireland and its fans a scare when he rubbed his left wrist after being slammed by a Romanian when scoring a try in a Rugby World Cup match in Bordeaux. But Sexton converted his try and all was OK, as was Ireland in a record-setting 82-8 win against Romania. The 82 was Ireland’s highest World Cup score, and second highest all time. Ireland also extended its record-long winning streak to 14 tests. But the Pool B match was all about Sexton. He’s been sidelined since the Six Nations Grand Slam-clinching win over England in March. His first match in six months turned into a dream for Ireland’s prized asset in the team’s bid to win the World Cup for the first time.

