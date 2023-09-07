Sexton back from suspension and Van der Flier benched for Ireland’s Rugby World Cup opener

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Top-ranked Ireland begins its bid to win the Rugby World Cup for the first time with flyhalf Jonathan Sexton back from suspension and star flanker Josh van der Flier given a rest for the team’s opening pool match against Romania on Saturday. Sexton has served a three-match suspension for aggressive behavior toward match officials at Leinster’s loss to La Rochelle in the Champions Cup final in May and comes straight back into Andy Farrell’s team as captain. Van der Flier is the reigning world player of the year. He will start among the reserves for what should be the easiest of the four Pool B matches for the Irish. Mack Hansen is not in the matchday squad. .

