Sewell runs for 164 yards, Summerour picks off 3 passes in Alcorn State’s 42-21 win over MVSU

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jacorian Sewell ran for 164 yards, Edwin Summerour intercepted three passes, and Alcorn State defeated Mississippi Valley State 42-21 to open Southwestern Athletic Conference play. Sewell’s 55-yard touchdown run gave the Braves a 17-7 lead early in the second quarter and they led by at least two scores the rest of the way. The Braves led 24-14 at halftime then added a safety and a field goal in the third quarter. Fourth-quarter touchdowns by Tavarious Griffin on a 1-yard run and Deablo McGee on a 16-yard pass from Tre Lawrence put the game out of reach.

