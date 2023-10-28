Sewell, Howard lead Alcorn State’s 24-3 win over Mississippi Valley State

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jacorian Sewell raced 62 yards for a first-quarter touchdown and Jarveon Howard added a 30-yard scoring run in the fourth to spark Alcorn State to a 24-3 win over Mississippi Valley State. Alcorn State entered the game in a three-way tie for first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division with Prairie View A&M and Southern.

