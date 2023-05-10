Seville to host Billie Jean King Cup finals in 2023 and 2024

MADRID (AP) — The International Tennis Federation says the Spanish city of Seville will host the Billie Jean King Cup finals for the next two years. It will be the sixth time that Spain is to stage the event, and the first since 2008. The contract between the federation and the region of Andalucia includes an option to play a third year in Seville. The finals will take place from Nov. 7-12 with defending champion Switzerland joined by last year’s runner-up Australia and nine other nations that advanced through the qualifiers in April. They are Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Spain and the United States. Poland will participate on a wildcard.

