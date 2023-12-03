Sevilla’s winless streak in Spanish league reaches eight matches after 1-1 draw with Villarreal

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla’s winless streak in the Spanish league has reached eight matches after a 1-1 home draw with Villarreal. The latest setback came four days after Sevilla was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League following a 3-2 loss to PSV Eindhoven in a match it was winning 2-0 in the second half. The hosts escaped another defeat on Sunday after Villarreal’s potential winner was disallowed deep into stoppage time. Ben Brereton scored in the seventh minute of added time but the goal was called back after video review because of a foul by Brereton on Kike Salas. Barcelona hosts Atletico Madrid later Sunday.

