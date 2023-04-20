Sevilla tops United in Europa League, gets Juventus in semis
By KAREL JANICEK The Associated Press
Fiorentina's Riccardo Sottil, celebrates after scoring to 1-3 during the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter final second leg soccer match between Fiorentina and Lech Poznan at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Thursday April 20, 2023. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Massimo Paolone]
Six-time champion Sevilla has eliminated Manchester United from the Europa League after a 3-0 victory in the second leg of their quarterfinal. Forward Youssef En-Nesyri scored twice and Sevilla advanced to the semifinals 5-2 on aggregate after last week’s 2-2 draw in the first leg at Old Trafford. Sevilla will face Juventus in the last four following the Italian team’s 1-1 draw at Sporting in Lisbon for a 2-1 aggregate victory. Roma and Leverkusen also advanced to meet in the semis. In the Europa Conference League, West Ham came back from to trash Gent 4-1 to reach the semifinals of a European competition for a second straight year.
Fiorentina players celebrate after Fiorentina's Riccardo Sottil scored to 1-3 during the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter final second leg soccer match between Fiorentina and Lech Poznan at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Thursday April 20, 2023. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Massimo Paolone
Lech Poznan's Afonso Sousa, foreground right, celebrates with teammate after scoring to 0-1 during the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter final second leg soccer match between Fiorentina and Lech Poznan at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Thursday April 20, 2023. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Massimo Paolone
Sevilla's Loic Bade, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League quarter finals second leg soccer match between Sevilla and Manchester United, at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)