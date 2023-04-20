Sevilla tops United in Europa League, gets Juventus in semis

Six-time champion Sevilla has eliminated Manchester United from the Europa League after a 3-0 victory in the second leg of their quarterfinal. Forward Youssef En-Nesyri scored twice and Sevilla advanced to the semifinals 5-2 on aggregate after last week’s 2-2 draw in the first leg at Old Trafford. Sevilla will face Juventus in the last four following the Italian team’s 1-1 draw at Sporting in Lisbon for a 2-1 aggregate victory. Roma and Leverkusen also advanced to meet in the semis. In the Europa Conference League, West Ham came back from to trash Gent 4-1 to reach the semifinals of a European competition for a second straight year.

