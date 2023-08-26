Sevilla supports woman player kissed by Spanish federation boss with T-shirts before game

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sevilla players have showed their solidarity with the Spain Women’s World Cup champion who was kissed by the now-suspended president of the national federation with T-shirts bearing a message against Luis Rubiales before its game against Girona. Spain has been in an uproar since Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony following last Sunday’s World Cup final in Sydney. Before kickoff, Sevilla’s player wore T-shirts with the message “This is over,” echoing a message in rejection of Rubiales that was started by Hermoso’ teammate and two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas on social media. FIFA moved to temporarily suspend Rubiales earlier on Saturday.

