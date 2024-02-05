Sevilla player physically abused by spectator mars Liga win over Rayo Vallecano

MADRID (AP) — A Rayo Vallecano fan appears to have interfered with a Sevilla player taking a throw in during their Spanish league match in Madrid. Lucas Ocampos was on the touchline 33 minutes into the first half when a fan reached out and poked his backside. The Argentine winger turned to remonstrate with the young fan and then called the referee over. The match was halted briefly. Sevilla has won for the first time this year by 2-1. Issac Romero and Youssef En-Nesyri combined for both of Sevilla’s goals. En-Nesyri scored twice in the first half. It was the fifth defeat in a row for Rayo and leaves it in 13th place. Sevilla rises two places to 15th, three points above the relegation zone.

