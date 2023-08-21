Sevilla loses to Alaves for second straight defeat to start Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla couldn’t end its early struggles and lost at promoted Alaves 4-3 for its second consecutive loss to start the Spanish league. Sevilla also lost to Manchester City on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup final last week and was looking to turn things around against an opponent it hadn’t lost to in nine straight league games. But a pair of goals by Kike García five minutes apart midway through the second half secured Alaves the victory.

