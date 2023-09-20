Sevilla held by Lens 1-1 at home in group stage of Champions League

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Sevilla couldn’t manage more than a 1-1 draw with Lens in their opening match of Group B in the Champions League. Lucas Ocampos put the hosts ahead with a header in the ninth minute. Angelo Fulgini equalized for the French club with a powerful free-kick strike in the 24th at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Sevilla was coming off its first win of the season in a match against Las Palmas in the Spanish league on Sunday. Lens was winless in its last five matches, with four losses and a draw. Former Spain and Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos made his 138th Champions League appearance, the first with Sevilla.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.