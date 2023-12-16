Sevilla fires Diego Alonso after winless run under Uruguayan coach

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla has fired coach Diego Alonso after his team remained winless in the Spanish league on his watch following a 3-0 home defeat to Getafe. Sevilla issued a short statement moments after the end of the game. The team is on the brink of the relegation zone. Sevilla did not win in eight league games and lost all four of its Champions League matches since Alonso arrived in October. Its only two wins under Alonso came against lower-division rivals in the Copa del Rey.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.