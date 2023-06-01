Sevilla ends unusually poor season celebrating yet another Europa League title

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Sevilla's team captains Ivan Rakitic, center, and Jesus Navas, center right, lift the trophy after winning the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Roma, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Sevilla defeated Roma 4-1 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 1-1. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek]

MADRID (AP) — It was the usual ending for Sevilla in an unusual season for the Spanish soccer club. Sevilla won the Europa League trophy yet again after a season in which it went through coaching changes and had to fight just to avoid relegation in the Spanish league. The team’s struggles were quickly forgotten with its victory on penalties over Roma in the Europa League final on Wednesday in Budapest. The victory gave the club a record seventh title in the second-tier European competition. Sevilla coach José Luis Mendilibar says “we have done something good that can have repercussions for the good of the club.”

