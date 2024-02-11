Sevilla continues its recovery with a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla has continued its recovery with a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid that ended a 10-match winless streak at home and moved it further away from the relegation zone. Isaac Romero scored a 15th-minute winner to give Sevilla its second straight Spanish league victory after a run of five winless matches that included four losses. Sevilla hadn’t won in eight league games, matching its worst ever winless streak in the competition from back in the 1960s. The victory jumped Sevilla to 15th place, six points from the relegation zone. Fourth-place Atletico increased its winless streak to three matches in all competitions.

