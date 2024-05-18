Sevilla and coach Quique Sánchez Flores agree to part ways after the season

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Sevilla says the Spanish club and coach Quique Sánchez Flores have agreed to part ways at the end of the season and annul the final year of his contract. Sánchez Flores replaced Diego Alonso in December with Sevilla in 17th place and just outside the La Liga relegation zone. It is in 12th place with two games remaining. Sánchez Flores says the club needs another coach “to provide some fresh air.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.