Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao advance to quarterfinals of Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla has left behind its Spanish league struggles by defeating Getafe 3-1 to reach the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. Athletic Bilbao also advanced as it defeated Alaves 2-0 at home to make it to the last-eight for the fifth straight season with striker Asier Villalibre scoring a pair of goals in the 28th and 60th minutes. Sergio Ramos scored once in the first half and Isaac Romero twice in the second to give Sevilla the road victory and put the southern Spanish club in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year. Sevilla will try to make it to last-four for the first time since 2021.

