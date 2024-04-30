Severino finds his old form and takes a no-hitter into the 8th inning for the Mets at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets starter Luis Severino knew he had special stuff from the first pitch of the game. Severino made his sixth start with his new team and held the Chicago Cubs hitless until Dansby Swanson singled on the right-hander’s 89th delivery with nobody out in the eighth inning. Swanson connected on an 0-2 sinker clocked at 97 mph, sending a soft liner over shortstop for a clean base hit. Severino received a standing ovation from the Citi Field crowd of 25,046. Swanson and the Cubs went on to win 3-1, but Severino’s dominant outing was certainly encouraging for the Mets.

