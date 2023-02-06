Seven-time Pro Bowl WR A.J. Green retires after 12 seasons

PHOENIX (AP) — Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green has decided to retire after 12 seasons in the NFL. The 34-year-old spent a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Arizona Cardinals for the last two seasons of his career. Selected by the Bengals with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2011 draft out of Georgia, Green was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first seven seasons, topping 1,000 yards receiving six times. The 6-foot-4, 207-pounder had a rare blend of size and speed and his low-key personality made him a favorite among teammates.

