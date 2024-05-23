Seven-time F1 champion Hamilton faces a tall order to get on the podium at Monaco GP

MONACO (AP) — Lewis Hamilton was faced with a tricky question at the Monaco Grand Prix. Will it be easier getting a podium this season or learning Italian ahead of next year? The Mercedes driver was in two minds, saying “I think learning Italian’s going to be the hardest” but that “getting to the podium probably is the less likely one.” This is Hamilton’s last year with Mercedes before joining Ferrari. He has not won since the penultimate race of the 2021 campaign and the 39-year-old British driver has not finished higher than sixth this season. But nothing will detract from the enjoyment he still gets driving around Monaco’s sinewy street circuit.

