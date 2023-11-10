Seven Belgian tennis players suspended in match-fixing probe

LONDON (AP) — The International Tennis Integrity Agency says seven Belgian tennis players have been suspended from the sport as part of a match-fixing investigation. The ITIA says the players admitted to corruption breaches and that the sanctions “are linked to a recently concluded criminal case involving a match-fixing syndicate” in Belgium. The suspended players are Arnaud Graisse, Arthur de Greef, Julien Dubail, Romain Barbosa, Maxime Authom, Omar Salman, and Alec Witmeur. The ITIA says the players were “convicted by the criminal court and have subsequently agreed sanctions with the ITIA.” The suspensions range in length from two years, seven months up to four years, 10 months.

