Settling on Tom Brady’s successor will be Buccaneers’ top priority in training camp

The competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask to replace Tom Brady is extending into training camp. The seven-time Super Bowl champion retired after Tampa Bay’s first-round playoff loss last winter, and Mayfield and Trask are the leading candidates to be the Buccaneers starting quarterback moving forward. Coach Todd Bowles also faces the task this summer of retooling a leaky offensive line, rejuvenating one of the NFL’s least productive running games and restoring the confidence of a defense that was not as reliable as usual last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.