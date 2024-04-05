Seton Hall scores final nine points to rally past Indiana State 79-77 to win NIT championship

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dre Davis scored on a layup with 16 seconds left to cap Seton Hall’s decisive late run, giving the Pirates a 79-77 victory over Indiana State and their first NIT championship since 1953. Seton Hall scored the final nine points to erase a 77-70 deficit. Davis finished with 18 points while Al-Amir Dawes led the Pirates with 24 points. Kadary Richmond had 21 points and 13 rebounds. Isaiah Swope scored 19 points to lead the Sycamores, who fell one win short of claiming their first national postseason title since the 1950 NAIA championship. Indiana State took a 77-70 lead on Swope’s 3 with 2:50 to go but were shutout the rest of the way.

