Seth Morgan, Nick Mazzie lead way for New Hampshire in 33-20 win over Monmouth

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Seth Morgan threw two touchdown passes, Nick Mazzie booted four field goals, and New Hampshire defeated Monmouth 33-20. The score was tied at 14 in the second quarter before Mazzie kicked field goals of 42 and 35 yards for a 20-14 UNH lead at halftime. His third field goal made it 23-14 in the third and Denzell Gibson’s 11-yard touchdown run made it 30-14 heading to the fourth. Monmouth then got Derek Robertson’s second TD pass of the game to make it 30-20. Mazzie’s fourth field goal finished the scoring. Morgan was 25-of-40 passing for 205 yards.

