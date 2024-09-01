Seth McGowan’s late TD run lifts New Mexico State over Southeast Missouri State 23-16 in opener

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Seth McGowan scored on a 3-yard run with less than two minutes to play to rally New Mexico State to a 23-16 victory over FCS-member Southeast Missouri State in the Aggies season opener. McGowan also scored the first touchdown for New Mexico State on a 14-yard run early in the second quarter. He finished with 87 yards on 11 carries. Paxton DeLaurent threw a 51-yard scoring strike to Dorian Anderson with 2:03 left in the first quarter to give the Redhawks (1-1) a 7-0 lead. McGowan tied the game with his first scoring run and Southeast Missouri State’s DC Pippin and the Aggies’ Abraham Montano traded field goals to send the game to halftime all even at 10-10.

