Seth Jarvis scores in OT as Hurricanes edge Flyers 3-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored 1:28 into overtime to keep Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen unbeaten since returning to action in the Hurricanes’ 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Jarvis posted his 26th goal to extend his goals streak to five games and give Carolina its fifth consecutive victory. He has four game-winning goals during that stretch.

“There was no doubt in my mind that I was shooting that,” Jarvis said of taking a pass from defenseman Brent Burns on the right side. “He looked at me and I kind of had a feeling it was coming. I’m just happy we connected.”

Andersen made 30 saves to improve to 5-0-0 following a long absence. Jordan Martinook and Jalen Chatfield scored in the second period for the Hurricanes.

Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who have dropped three of four, and Samuel Ersson made 30 saves.

Konecny’s team-leading 28th goal came with 9:44 remaining in regulation. He hadn’t scored in a month, though he’s only played six games because he missed six games during that stretch.

“I loved that we kept coming after them,” Flyers associate coach Brad Shaw said. “I thought for most of the third period and large portions of the game, we carried the play.”

It wasn’t the kind of performance that Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour hoped for, but the result worked out.

“We got away with one,” he said. “We just could never get going. … It’s tough to cry about the win.”

But Jarvis, who has eight points in a seven-game span, made it worthwhile with his first NHL overtime goal.

“He has definitely helped us push along,” Brind’Amour said. “It has been a really good year for him and he’s finding the net, which is huge.”

Jarvis became the fourth Carolina player to notch an overtime goal this season. The Hurricanes are 6-2 in overtime results.

Martinook opened the scoring 3:56 into the second period for his 13th of the season and his third in seven games. He benefited from a Martin Necas pass.

Laughton scored 25 seconds later, breaking in on Andersen for his 12th of the season. He has scored in back-to-back games three times this season.

“They’re playing desperate hockey, too, so they’re going to come at us,” Martinook said.

Chatfield took a pass from Sebastian Aho shortly after crossing the blue line and unleashed a shot that Ersson couldn’t track. Chatfield has eight goals this season, with three coming in a seven-game span.

The Hurricanes won three of four meetings with Philadelphia this season.

Flyers captain Sean Couturier was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

