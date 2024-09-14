Seth Henigan throws 2 TD passes as Memphis stuns reeling Florida State 20-12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Seth Henigan threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns — the 40th straight game he has tossed a TD pass — as Memphis beat Florida State 20-12 on Saturday. Henigan connected with Greg Desrosiers Jr. and Anthony Landphere on touchdown passes as Memphis (3-0) jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the third quarter. The Tigers scored touchdowns on drives of 65 and 75 yards, finishing 7 of 17 on third downs and 2 of 3 on fourth downs in the game. Memphis also collects a $1.3 million guarantee as well as a resume-building victory on the road over a Power 4 team.

