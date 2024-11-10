Seth Cromwell’s 3 TD runs power Northern Arizona to 31-14 victory over Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Seth Cromwell rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns and Northern Arizona breezed to a 31-14 victory over Cal Poly. Cromwell staked Northern Arizona (6-4, 4-2 Big Sky Conference) to a 14-0 first-quarter lead with 3- and 27-yard touchdown runs. Cromwell’s first score came after Zach Lewis intercepted a pass from Jackson Akins, giving the Lumberjacks the ball on the Cal Poly 17-yard line. Ty Pennington’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Tay Lanier and Samuel Hunsaker’s 47-yard field goal led to a 24-7 advantage at halftime.

