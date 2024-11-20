Seth Brown reaches $2.7 million contract agreement with A’s, avoiding arbitration

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Seth Brown and the Athletics reached agreement on a $2.7 million contract for the 2025 season, with the outfielder and first baseman avoiding salary arbitration. The deadline is Friday for teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players. Brown, 32, split time between the A’s and Triple-A Las Vegas this year. He batted .231 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs over 124 games with Oakland

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.