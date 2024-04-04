Set to play in US for 1st time in 12 years, Anthony Kim says he’s a new person in many ways

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Kim says he once texted 100 people an invitation to come to his home and take away all his golf equipment. He claims to have learned just this week that Brooks Koepka won back-to-back majors, something that happened six years ago. There is still a ton of mystery surrounding Kim, who left the game for more than a decade before returning this year as part of the LIV Golf League. He spoke about his comeback Thursday on the 14th anniversary of his third and most recent PGA Tour victory, without revealing much in the way of details about his absence.

