Set-piece specialist Arsenal scores again from a corner

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal, the corner specialist of the Premier League, has done it again. Arsenal arrived at Fulham fresh off scoring twice from corners in a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday and grabbed another goal from the set piece when William Saliba tapped in from close range against Fulham on Sunday after Kai Havertz headed a corner across the face of goal. It earned Arsenal a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage. According to the BBC, Arsenal has scored 23 goals from corners since the start of the 2023-24 season. That is more than any other team in Europe’s top five leagues.

