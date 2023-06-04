Serruto HR lifts Indiana past Kentucky, 5-3 in Lexington Regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Peter Serruto drilled a three-run home run in the seventh inning to bring Indiana back from a two-run deficit en route to a 5-3 win over top-seeded Kentucky at the Lexington Regional. The third-seeded Hoosiers, who have knocked off the No. 1 and No. 2 seed to start the tournament, await the winner of an elimination game between Kentucky and West Virginia on Sunday.

