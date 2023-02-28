Serrano hurt, no May 20 women’s boxing rematch vs. Taylor

By The Associated Press
Ireland's Katie Taylor, left, poses for photographs with Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano after Serrano won a women's featherweight championship boxing bout against Mexico's Erika Cruz Hernandez Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in New York. Taylor will fight Serrano Saturday May 20, 2023 in Ireland. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

NEW YORK (AP) — The rematch between undisputed women’s boxing champions Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano won’t take place as planned on May 20 because of an injury to Serrano. The two were set to meet in Ireland in what would have been Taylor’s first time fighting in her home country as a pro. But the promotional companies for the fighters announced Tuesday that Serrano had sustained an unspecified injury. They will attempt to reschedule at a later date. Taylor edged Serrano by split decision last April in the first women’s boxing match to headline Madison Square Garden. Plans for the rematch were announced last month.

