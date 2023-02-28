Serrano hurt, no May 20 women’s boxing rematch vs. Taylor

NEW YORK (AP) — The rematch between undisputed women’s boxing champions Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano won’t take place as planned on May 20 because of an injury to Serrano. The two were set to meet in Ireland in what would have been Taylor’s first time fighting in her home country as a pro. But the promotional companies for the fighters announced Tuesday that Serrano had sustained an unspecified injury. They will attempt to reschedule at a later date. Taylor edged Serrano by split decision last April in the first women’s boxing match to headline Madison Square Garden. Plans for the rematch were announced last month.

